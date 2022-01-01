Go
C.R. Chicks - Wellington

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

12020 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 500

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey$14.20
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Chicken Pot Pie$11.50
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides$11.40
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Family Dinner$20.25
Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$11.60
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Location

Wellington FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
