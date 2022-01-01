Cafe Services

Go
1 Cabot Road

Popular Items

Dominican Style Cooked Pork Ribs With Rice$8.95
Dominican Style Cooked Pork Ribs Served With A Black Bean Rice, Avocado And A Garden Salad,
Costillita guisada Con Moro De Habichuela Negras, Aguacate Y Ensalada Verde
Italian Meats Individual Calzones$4.95
((Desserts )) House Made Cheesecake Basque$3.95
House Made Cheesecake Basque With A House Made Strawberry Sauce And Whipping Cream

Trying to see how well they go, (Limit Stock)
Vegetarian Alfredo Lasagna$7.95
Vegetarian Alfredo Lasagna, Roasted Vegetable, Creamy House Made Alfredo And Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Served With A Side Garden Salad
Chocolate Chip Muffin$1.85
Individual Buffalo Chicken Calzone$4.95
Buffalo Chicken Calzone With Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese And Blue Cheese On The Side
New England Clam Chowder 16 oz cup$4.15
Cheese Pizza Sliced$1.75
Hard Boiled Eggs$2.00
Two Hard Boiled Eggs.
New England Hot Coffee Medium$1.85
Location

1 Cabot Road

Medford MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
