Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Central Square

Go
Central Square restaurants
Toast

Central Square restaurants that serve massaman curry

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Stew Massaman Curry$21.80
Thai massaman curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, fried onions with jasmine rice. Grandmother recipe
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Massaman Curry$0.00
Broccoli, sweet potatoes, carrot, peanut, white onion
Beef Stew Massaman Curry$20.00
Grandma recipe. Thai Massaman curry paste, peanuts, potato, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, cilantro, scallion, steamed broccoli, red onion with jasmine rice
Beef Stew Massaman Curry$18.95
Grandma recipe. Thai massamn curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, cilantro, scallion, fried onions with jasmine rice.
More about Pai Kin Kao

Browse other tasty dishes in Central Square

Karaage

Wontons

Rangoon

Chicken Curry

Sea Urchins

Beef Stew

Pad Thai

Wonton Noodle Soup

Map

More near Central Square to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (691 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (388 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston