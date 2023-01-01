Massaman curry in Central Square
Central Square restaurants that serve massaman curry
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Beef Stew Massaman Curry
|$21.80
Thai massaman curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, fried onions with jasmine rice. Grandmother recipe
More about Pai Kin Kao
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Massaman Curry
|$0.00
Broccoli, sweet potatoes, carrot, peanut, white onion
|Beef Stew Massaman Curry
|$20.00
Grandma recipe. Thai Massaman curry paste, peanuts, potato, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, cilantro, scallion, steamed broccoli, red onion with jasmine rice
|Beef Stew Massaman Curry
|$18.95
Grandma recipe. Thai massamn curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, cilantro, scallion, fried onions with jasmine rice.