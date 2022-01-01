Chopped salad in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$13.75
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg, Romaine, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Harissa Ranch