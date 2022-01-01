Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants
Harvard Square restaurants that serve chopped salad

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$13.75
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
Iceberg, Romaine, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Harissa Ranch
More about Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
Saloniki - Harvard Square

24 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Greek Salad$6.00
