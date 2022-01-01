Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Porter Square

Go
Porter Square restaurants
Toast

Porter Square restaurants that serve biryani

Nirvana image

 

Nirvana

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nirvana Special Biryani$19.00
Chicken Biryani$16.00
More about Nirvana
Chalawan Asian Eatery image

NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Malayu chicken biryani$15.00
Malayu spiced chicken biryani rice with coriander, cumin. Turmeric, green chili, cardamom, eggplant and mint chutney
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Porter Square

Sticky Rice

Snapper

Eel

Scallops

Chicken Noodle Soup

Squid

Rangoon

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Porter Square to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston