Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish curry in
Porter Square
/
Cambridge
/
Porter Square
/
Fish Curry
Porter Square restaurants that serve fish curry
Nirvana
1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Kerala Fish Curry
$20.00
More about Nirvana
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(321 reviews)
Fish Curry
$28.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Porter Square
Salmon
Sticky Rice
Noodle Soup
Fried Rice
Seaweed Salad
Dumplings
Calamari
Chicken Salad
More near Porter Square to explore
Kendall Square/MIT
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Harvard Square
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Central Square
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
East Cambridge
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Inman Square
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston