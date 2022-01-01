Go
Toast

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

14235 Midlothian Tpke • $$

Avg 4.6 (6324 reviews)

Popular Items

8" Cheese Steak Hoagie$8.45
French Fries$2.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14235 Midlothian Tpke

14235 Midlothian Tpke VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chicken Fiesta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Unplugged Games Cafe

No reviews yet

The best place in Richmond to gather for games & food outside your own home

Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian

No reviews yet

Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian.

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

No reviews yet

Welcome to the urban Farmhouse market & café! We offer a menu of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients paired with a delicious selection of coffees, teas and freshly made smoothies and juices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston