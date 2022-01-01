Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Cape May Court House

Cape May Court House restaurants
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve chips and salsa

TACOSHOP

5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALSA & CHIPS$6.00
8oz of perfectly ripe tomatoes, chilis, onions, cilantro. Served with house-made corn chips. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.
DIPPING COMBO (GUAC - SALSA - CHIPS)$15.00
One 8oz container of our made daily with perfectly ripe Hass avocados guacamole and One 8oz container of our all made from scratch fresh plum tomato salsa three bags of corn chips.
Free, Nut Free.
More about TACOSHOP
Country Club Tavern

1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about Country Club Tavern

