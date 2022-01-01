Mahi mahi in Cape May Court House
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve mahi mahi
TACOSHOP
5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House
|GRILLED MAHI TACOS (2)
|$11.50
Grilled mahi with guacamole, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and cilantro, served in flour tortillas.
Pescatarian, Nut Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF.
Country Club Tavern
1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$15.00
Blackened Mahi on a round roll with lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber wasabi, & a side of mango salsa. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad
|Mahi-Mahi Reuben
|$15.00
Mahi-Mahi with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, & sauerkraut, on grilled rye. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
|Blackened Mahi TACO
|$15.00
Blackened Mahi served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, and a mango salsa