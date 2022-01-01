Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Cape May Court House

Cape May Court House restaurants
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve mahi mahi

TACOSHOP

5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED MAHI TACOS (2)$11.50
Grilled mahi with guacamole, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and cilantro, served in flour tortillas.
Pescatarian, Nut Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF.
More about TACOSHOP
Country Club Tavern

1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$15.00
Blackened Mahi on a round roll with lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber wasabi, & a side of mango salsa. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad
Mahi-Mahi Reuben$15.00
Mahi-Mahi with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, & sauerkraut, on grilled rye. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Blackened Mahi TACO$15.00
Blackened Mahi served in a soft flour shell with lettuce, and a mango salsa
More about Country Club Tavern

