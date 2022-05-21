Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Cape May
/
Cape May
/
Cheese Fries
Cape May restaurants that serve cheese fries
The Club at Diamond Beach
600 East Raleigh Avenue, Lower Township
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$9.00
More about The Club at Diamond Beach
Erma Deli and Pizzeria
635 breakwater road, erma
No reviews yet
Fried Broccoli and Cheese
$8.25
served with marinara sauce.
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May
Mozzarella Sticks
Caesar Salad
Cheeseburgers
Cheesecake
Carne Asada
Tiramisu
Grilled Chicken
Brisket
More near Cape May to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Avalon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston