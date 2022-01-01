Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

R Truck Food Truck

120 Highland Drive, Carmel Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Alfredo Sandwich w/ Fries$16.00
More about R Truck Food Truck
Grasing's image

 

Grasing's Restaurant

NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Club Sandwich HIDDEN$22.00
Jidori chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, fresh tomatoes, dill pickles, iceberg lettuce, spicy aioli, ciabatta bun. French fries or organic baby greens salad
More about Grasing's Restaurant

