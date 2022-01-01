Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Carmel

Carmel restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Banner pic

 

R Truck Food Truck

120 Highland Drive, Carmel Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
More about R Truck Food Truck
Banner pic

 

Vesuvio - Junipero and 6th

Junipero and 6th, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs "Grandma Celia"$29.50
beef & pork meatballs, ragù Napoletano
More about Vesuvio - Junipero and 6th

