Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Carmel restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
R Truck Food Truck
120 Highland Drive, Carmel Highlands
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$16.00
More about R Truck Food Truck
Vesuvio - Junipero and 6th
Junipero and 6th, Carmel
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs "Grandma Celia"
$29.50
beef & pork meatballs, ragù Napoletano
More about Vesuvio - Junipero and 6th
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel
Brisket
Calamari
Clams
Caesar Salad
Veggie Burritos
Avocado Toast
Cake
Salmon
More near Carmel to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Monterey
No reviews yet
Capitola
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(593 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(575 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(629 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston