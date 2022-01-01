Cannolis in Carmel
Stacco House by Mammamia
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Cannoli Cake (Ready In 48hr)pickup Only
|$90.00
This layered house made cake has an incredible burst of citrus, ricotta, mascarpone, cinnamon, and mini chocolate chips
|Cannoli Cookie
|$1.39
Made with fresh ricotta, chopped pistachios, chocolate chips, orange zest, a touch of cinnamon, with a lovely chocolate drizzle.
|Cannoli
|$5.99
Fried pastry dough filled with a sweet creamy ricotta filling