Cannolis in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve cannolis

ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Cake (Ready In 48hr)pickup Only$90.00
This layered house made cake has an incredible burst of citrus, ricotta, mascarpone, cinnamon, and mini chocolate chips
Cannoli Cookie$1.39
Made with fresh ricotta, chopped pistachios, chocolate chips, orange zest, a touch of cinnamon, with a lovely chocolate drizzle.
Cannoli$5.99
Fried pastry dough filled with a sweet creamy ricotta filling
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine image

 

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

11529 Springmill Road Suite 300, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$9.95
Homemade cannoli shells stuffed with ricotta, orange zest, amaretto, and Gran Marnier
More about Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

