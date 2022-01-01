Chicken teriyaki in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Grilled Teriyaki Chicken - Dinner
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple slice, and broccoli
More about Goji Bistro
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$14.00
More about Sushi at the Park
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|KIDS Chicken Teriyaki
|$5.95
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Chicken Teriyaki Lunch
|$13.50
Grilled tender dark meat chicken with teriyaki sauce and side of vegetables. Served with miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
|Sushi & Chicken Teriyaki Combination
|$16.50
|Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
|$19.95
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.