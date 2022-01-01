Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken - Dinner$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple slice, and broccoli
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$14.00
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS Chicken Teriyaki$5.95
Item pic

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch$13.50
Grilled tender dark meat chicken with teriyaki sauce and side of vegetables. Served with miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Sushi & Chicken Teriyaki Combination$16.50
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$19.95
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
