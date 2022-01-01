Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Cary

Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Egg Salad Sandwiches

Cary restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad$4.95
Bagel with Egg Salad$7.50
Egg Salad Quart$10.95
More about Mookies New York Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Egg Salad Crossiant$8.00
More about Pineapple Sol

