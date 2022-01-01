Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve curry chicken

Traditional Chicken Curry image

 

DELHICACY

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional Chicken Curry$14.99
Home-style traditional chicken curry stew cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic & spices. Served with basmati cumin rice.
Chicken Vindaloo Curry$14.99
Home-style staple goan curry stew with boneless chicken and potatoes
More about DELHICACY
Item pic

 

BREWHEMIA

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Salad
Curry Chicken Mayo Salad on a bed of mixed greens, green & red peppers, onions.
Curry Chicken Sandwich$9.99
One of our most popular sandwiches! House made chicken salad with curry on a croissant (or your bread of choice). Comes with side of chips.
More about BREWHEMIA

