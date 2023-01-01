Cinnamon rolls in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Nik's Donuts Chagrin Falls - 16615 Wren Rd
16615 Wren Rd, Chagrin Falls
|Cake Donut Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar
|$1.70
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe - Moreland Hills
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
|$20.00
We will provide instructions on how to bake at home! Includes 6 frozen cinnamon rolls and cream cheese schmear.
***These need to be bought the day before in order to proof overnight, to then bake and serve in the morning***