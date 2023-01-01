Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls restaurants
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Nik's Donuts Chagrin Falls - 16615 Wren Rd

16615 Wren Rd, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Donut Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar$1.70
More about Nik's Donuts Chagrin Falls - 16615 Wren Rd
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe - Moreland Hills

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls$20.00
We will provide instructions on how to bake at home! Includes 6 frozen cinnamon rolls and cream cheese schmear.
***These need to be bought the day before in order to proof overnight, to then bake and serve in the morning***
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe - Moreland Hills

