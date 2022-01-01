Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Chagrin Falls
/
Chagrin Falls
/
Shrimp Tacos
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
PONYBOYS
506 Washington St, Chagrin Falls
No reviews yet
1 Shrimp and Chorizo Taco
$5.50
More about PONYBOYS
Pub Frato Chagrin Falls
25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls
No reviews yet
Crispy Shrimp Taco
$15.50
hand breaded shrimp + sweet corn + sweet chili aioli + scallion
Crispy Shrimp Taco
$15.50
hand breaded shrimp, corn remoulade + micro arugula
comes with hand cut fries
More about Pub Frato Chagrin Falls
Browse other tasty dishes in Chagrin Falls
Chai Lattes
Crispy Chicken
Avocado Toast
Grilled Chicken
Waffles
Margherita Pizza
Pies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Chagrin Falls to explore
Beachwood
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Solon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Wickliffe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston