Seaweed salad in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Tanaka Ramen - 112 E Green St, Suite A

112 E Green St, Suite A, Champaign

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$5.30
Seasoned mixed seaweed salad with baby mixed greens
More about Tanaka Ramen - 112 E Green St, Suite A
SEAFOOD • POKE

PokeLab - Champaign

605 S 6th St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$4.00
More about PokeLab - Champaign

