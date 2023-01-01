Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seaweed salad in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Seaweed Salad
Champaign restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Tanaka Ramen - 112 E Green St, Suite A
112 E Green St, Suite A, Champaign
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$5.30
Seasoned mixed seaweed salad with baby mixed greens
More about Tanaka Ramen - 112 E Green St, Suite A
SEAFOOD • POKE
PokeLab - Champaign
605 S 6th St, Champaign
Avg 4.5
(528 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$4.00
More about PokeLab - Champaign
