Waffles in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve waffles
More about Seven Saints
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Waffle Fries
|$4.19
Cross-cut, seasoned fries
More about Neil St Blues
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
Three fried chicken wings on top of a Belgium waffle. Warm maple syrup and butter. Sub Chicken Tenders 1
More about The Original Pancake House
The Original Pancake House
1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign
|Apple Waffle
|$9.75
Our golden brown waffle topped with fresh Granny Smith apples and lightly topped with pure cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.
|Blueberry Waffle
Our golden brown waffle topped with delicious plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.
|Strawberry Waffle
|$13.00
Our golden brown waffle lightly dusted with powdered sugar, then topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.