Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve waffles

Waffle Fries image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.19
Cross-cut, seasoned fries
More about Seven Saints
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Three fried chicken wings on top of a Belgium waffle. Warm maple syrup and butter. Sub Chicken Tenders 1
More about Neil St Blues
Item pic

 

The Original Pancake House

1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Waffle$9.75
Our golden brown waffle topped with fresh Granny Smith apples and lightly topped with pure cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.
Blueberry Waffle
Our golden brown waffle topped with delicious plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.
Strawberry Waffle$13.00
Our golden brown waffle lightly dusted with powdered sugar, then topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
More about The Original Pancake House
Consumer pic

 

Four Breakfast & More

401 E Green St. unit 1, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
WAFFLE COMBO 2$10.45
1 WAFFLE$7.25
More about Four Breakfast & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Chicken Sandwiches

Black Bean Burgers

Sticky Rice

Ribeye Steak

Chips And Salsa

Green Beans

Steak Sandwiches

Filet Mignon

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston