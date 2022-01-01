Enchiladas in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill
|Enchiladas Viva Mexico
|$14.99
Three enchiladas each one topped with a special sauce, green creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce and chipotle sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$13.50
Three pork carnitas enchiladas, cheese, crema mexicana, mole sauce, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish
|Enchiladas Trio
|$13.99
1 pork carnitas, 1 charro black bean, 1 chicken tinga, cheese, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$13.50
Three chicken tinga Enchiladas, cheese, green tomatillo sauce In Corn Tortillas, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish