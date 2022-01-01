Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill

504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Viva Mexico$14.99
Three enchiladas each one topped with a special sauce, green creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce and chipotle sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Rojas$13.50
Three pork carnitas enchiladas, cheese, crema mexicana, mole sauce, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish
Enchiladas Trio$13.99
1 pork carnitas, 1 charro black bean, 1 chicken tinga, cheese, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish
Enchiladas Suizas$13.50
Three chicken tinga Enchiladas, cheese, green tomatillo sauce In Corn Tortillas, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish
More about QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Avocado Salad

Hummus

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grits

Fish Tacos

General Tso Chicken

Steak Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston