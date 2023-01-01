Paneer tikka in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve paneer tikka
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
Paneer cubes marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, cooked with tomato-based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or rice
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Hariyali Paneer Tikka (GF)
|$16.99
Cottage cheese marinated with Mint & Cilantro paste, spices and herbs
|Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)
|$16.99
Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
|Tandoori Paneer Tikka (GF)
|$16.99
Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices smoked in clay oven