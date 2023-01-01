Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Item pic

 

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$18.00
Paneer cubes marinated in garam masala, roasted in tandoor oven to tasty tikka, cooked with tomato-based creamy sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or rice
More about CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hariyali Paneer Tikka (GF)$16.99
Cottage cheese marinated with Mint & Cilantro paste, spices and herbs
Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
Tandoori Paneer Tikka (GF)$16.99
Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices smoked in clay oven
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

