Tortas in Chapel Hill

More about Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food - Restaurant - Ta Contento - Restaurant
11620 US Highway 15 501 North, CHAPEL HILL
|Torta de Milaneza
|$14.99
Bolillo, milaneza, mayo, lettuce, tomato ,onion, fresh cheese, avocado and pickled jalapeño
|Torta Cubana
|$18.99
Bolillo, mayo, milaneza, ham, hotdog, egg, chorizo, queso fresco, tomato, avocado, onion, lettuce and pickled jalapeño
|Torta • Mexican Sandwich
|$13.99