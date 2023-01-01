Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food - Restaurant - Ta Contento - Restaurant

11620 US Highway 15 501 North, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta de Milaneza$14.99
Bolillo, milaneza, mayo, lettuce, tomato ,onion, fresh cheese, avocado and pickled jalapeño
Torta Cubana$18.99
Bolillo, mayo, milaneza, ham, hotdog, egg, chorizo, queso fresco, tomato, avocado, onion, lettuce and pickled jalapeño
Torta • Mexican Sandwich$13.99
More about Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food - Restaurant - Ta Contento - Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill

504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Torta$15.00
Pork, citurs guajillo+achiote marinate.
Milanesa Torta$15.00
Breaded Chicken
Carnitas Torta$15.00
More about Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Drunken Noodles

Chips And Salsa

Tiramisu

Tomato Soup

Crispy Chicken

Fish Tacos

Banana Pudding

Fried Dumplings

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (250 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (299 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston