Collard greens in
West Ashley
/
Charleston
/
West Ashley
/
Collard Greens
West Ashley restaurants that serve collard greens
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse - West Ashley
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
Avg 4.5
(1812 reviews)
Quart Collard Greens
$13.00
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse - West Ashley
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$5.00
More about Ms. Rose's
