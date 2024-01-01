Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Charlestown restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib & Eggplant Couscous Bowl$20.00
Braised short rib with a harissa-maple glaze, served on a bed of lentils and toasted couscous sautéed with roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, marinated charred kale, and sumac-roasted onions. Topped with parsley relish and pickled pomegranate seeds. (830 cal, Contains: Wheat)
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Brewer's Fork image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Fork

7 Moulton St, Charlestown

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Braised Short Rib Sandwich$15.00
Red wine-braised short ribs, crispy onions, gruyere, sesame bun
More about Brewer's Fork

