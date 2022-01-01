Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Charlestown

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

Takeout
Cheesecake$4.50
More about Sorelle–Charlestown

