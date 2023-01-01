Meatball subs in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about The Shop at Dovetail
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Meatball Sub
|$14.00
john paine's meatballs, pecorino, provolone, pomodoro, ciabatta
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Meatball Sandwich
|$15.00
**cannot be prepared without gluten, dairy, egg**
house meatballs in red sauce, garlicky grilled tuscan kale, red pepper flakes, pecorino romano, nut-free pesto, italian roll
|Meatball Sub
|$18.00
house beef meatballs, tomato sauce, sautéed spicy kale, fresh basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, Iggy's sub roll