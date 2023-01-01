Meatball subs in Charlestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

Meatball Sub$14.00
john paine's meatballs, pecorino, provolone, pomodoro, ciabatta
More about The Shop at Dovetail
FRENCH FRIES

MamaAna

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Meatball Sub$9.95
More about MamaAna
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
Meatball Sandwich$15.00
**cannot be prepared without gluten, dairy, egg**
house meatballs in red sauce, garlicky grilled tuscan kale, red pepper flakes, pecorino romano, nut-free pesto, italian roll
Meatball Sub$18.00
house beef meatballs, tomato sauce, sautéed spicy kale, fresh basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, Iggy's sub roll
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Fork

7 Moulton St, Charlestown

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)
Meatball Sub$15.00
bf meatballs, tomato sauce, provolone on iggy's sub roll
More about Brewer's Fork

