Tuna salad in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Tuna Salad
Chattanooga restaurants that serve tuna salad
Alimentari Cafe
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
Avg 5
(9 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$5.50
Tuna salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
More about Alimentari Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
Avg 4.8
(337 reviews)
6 oz Tuna Salad
$3.99
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
