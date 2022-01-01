Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Chattanooga

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve tuna salad

Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.50
Tuna salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
More about Alimentari Cafe
Greg's Sandwich Works image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
6 oz Tuna Salad$3.99
More about Greg's Sandwich Works

Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Mediterranean Salad

Black Bean Burgers

Pies

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chopped Salad

Mac And Cheese

Curry

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston