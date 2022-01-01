Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Chickamauga

Chickamauga restaurants
Chickamauga restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Choo Choo Bbq & Grill

12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pound of Beef Brisket$17.00
Brisket Sandwich$8.50
Our Slowed Smoked Brisket served on a Niedlov's Bun
Beef Brisket Plate (Limited Availability)$16.00
Our Slow Smoked Beef Brisket, Sliced, Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
More about Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
Item pic

 

Choo Choo Express Food Truck

655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Club$8.50
5 oz portion of beef brisket covered with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon , cole slaw and onion straws. Served on a Neidlovs bun
Brisket Plate$14.00
6 oz portion of beef brisket served with 3 sides and toast
More about Choo Choo Express Food Truck

