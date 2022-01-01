Brisket in Chickamauga
Chickamauga restaurants that serve brisket
More about Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga
|Pound of Beef Brisket
|$17.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$8.50
Our Slowed Smoked Brisket served on a Niedlov's Bun
|Beef Brisket Plate (Limited Availability)
|$16.00
Our Slow Smoked Beef Brisket, Sliced, Served w/ 3 Sides of your choice
More about Choo Choo Express Food Truck
Choo Choo Express Food Truck
655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga
|Brisket Club
|$8.50
5 oz portion of beef brisket covered with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon , cole slaw and onion straws. Served on a Neidlovs bun
|Brisket Plate
|$14.00
6 oz portion of beef brisket served with 3 sides and toast