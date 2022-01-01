Cheeseburgers in Chickamauga
Chickamauga restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
6 oz Hamburger Patty, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Onion, & Pickles
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders
|$7.00
3 Mini Burger Patties on Slider Buns. Served w/ Fries
More about Choo Choo Express Food Truck
Choo Choo Express Food Truck
655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
6 oz hamburger served on Neidlovs bun topped with cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$6.50
6 oz hamburger served on Neidlovs bun topped with cheese, bacon mayo,mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.