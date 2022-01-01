Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Chickamauga

Chickamauga restaurants
Chickamauga restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Choo Choo Bbq & Grill

12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$4.00
Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Chicken
More about Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
Kingdom Coffee image

 

Kingdom Coffee

12802 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
More about Kingdom Coffee
Item pic

 

Choo Choo Express Food Truck

655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$5.00
5 oz portion of smoked chicken served on a Neidlovs bun
Bacon Chicken Ranch Sandwich$7.00
Fried chicken tenders served on Texas Toast topped with bacon, cheese, ranch, lettuce, pickle & tomato.
More about Choo Choo Express Food Truck

