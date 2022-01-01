Chicken sandwiches in Chickamauga
Chickamauga restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
Choo Choo Bbq & Grill
12960 Hwy 27 N, Chickamauga
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, on a Niedlov's Bun Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$4.00
Large White Bun w/ Generous Portion of BBQ Chicken
More about Choo Choo Express Food Truck
Choo Choo Express Food Truck
655 Osburn Road, Chickamauga
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
5 oz portion of smoked chicken served on a Neidlovs bun
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$7.00
Fried chicken tenders served on Texas Toast topped with bacon, cheese, ranch, lettuce, pickle & tomato.