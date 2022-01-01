Go
  • Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

Home to Boston's first whole roasted pig dinner

1310 Boylston Street

Popular Items

Citizen 10oz. Sirloin Burger$19.00
10oz ground sirloin burger with choice of vermont cheddar or roquefort blue; applewood smoked bacon, LTOP on a brioche bun with hand cut fries.
Maine "Dayboat" Fish & Chips$25.00
Buttermilk battered Maine dayboat pollack with hand cut fries, lemon, remoulade, old bay and malt vinegar.
"The Capes" Style Atlantic Cod Loin$26.00
captain's cut cod loin baked with ritz cracker crumbs with local vegetables and a citron blanc.
Classic Hanger Steak Frites*$29.00
Grilled hanger steak, house fries, truffle oil, red wine demi-glace, blue cheese butter, scallions.
"What's the Craic?" Burger$22.00
10oz ground sirloin bacon cheeseburger topped with truffle oil, red wine demi glace, blue cheese butter, scallions; served with hand cut fries.
Shrimp Cocktail (six pieces)$21.00
Half dozen chilled shrimp served with lemon, mignonette and cocktail sauce.
TOFFEE BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Baked Toffee Bread Pudding w/ Chocolate. Served with Whipped cream & caramel sauce
Farm Salad$12.00
Mini artisan lettuces, radish, jicama, cucumber, lemon citronette dressing.
Location

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
