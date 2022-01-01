Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Clearwater

Clearwater restaurants
Toast

Clearwater restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Clear Sky on Cleveland image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Clear Sky on Cleveland

418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (1808 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY TUNA ROLL$11.00
spicy tuna, cucumber
More about Clear Sky on Cleveland
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

28775 US-19 N, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
LUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL$5.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
TUNA ROLL$8.50
*Tuna
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

