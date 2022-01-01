Burritos in Old Brooklyn

Go
Old Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Old Brooklyn restaurants that serve burritos

El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage and cheddar jack cheese, wrapped with a soft tortilla and topped with our Chipotle Baja sauce, salsa, and sour cream on the side and served with hash browns.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
Map

More near Old Brooklyn to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston