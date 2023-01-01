Tacos in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tacos
More about Marthie Ann's Hot Chicken and Ice Cream
Marthie Ann's Hot Chicken and Ice Cream
3625 Keith Street, Cleveland
|Fajita Tacos
|$5.99
Fried Taco shells, Grilled Chicken Peppers and onions, white queso drizzle
More about Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
TACOS
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
810 Stuart Road Northeast, Cleveland
|Combo - 2 Tacos and a Side*
|$8.99
Your choice of any 2 tacos and 1 side choice
***DOES NOT INCLUDE DRINK.***
|A la carte Roly Poly or Kid's Tacos
|$0.00
|S'more Taco
|$2.99
Warm brownie, marshmallow fluff, chocolate drizzle, crumbled graham crackers in a cinnamon sugar tortilla shell.