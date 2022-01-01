Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Clifton Park

Go
Clifton Park restaurants
Toast

Clifton Park restaurants that serve tacos

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

15 park avenue, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Tacos$16.00
(3) Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Fiesta Taco Tray W/ Drink$75.00
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of Frozen margarita.
Birria Tacos$18.00
More about La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
Emma Jayne's Restaurant image

 

Emma Jayne's Restaurant

1475 Route 9, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chipotle chicken tacos$12.00
crispy fried chicken, chipotle ranch, bacon, diced tomato, cheddar, lettuce, lettuce
More about Emma Jayne's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton Park

Cheesecake

Scallops

Chicken Soup

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Clifton Park to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston