Tacos in Clifton Park
Clifton Park restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
15 park avenue, Clifton Park
|Baja Tacos
|$16.00
(3) Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
|Fiesta Taco Tray W/ Drink
|$75.00
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of Frozen margarita.
|Birria Tacos
|$18.00