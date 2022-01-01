Spaghetti in Clive

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

12401 University Ave, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$12.50
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Kid Spaghetti$4.95
More about The Other Place
Cool Basil image

SUSHI

Cool Basil

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Sweet Basil$12.95
Stir-fried spaghetti with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our roasted chili sauce
Spaghetti Kee Mao$12.95
Stir-fried spaghetti with egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our spicy basil sauce
SD Spaghetti Noodle (Plain)$3.00
More about Cool Basil

