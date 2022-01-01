Spaghetti in Clive
The Other Place
12401 University Ave, Clive
|Spaghetti
|$12.50
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
|Kid Spaghetti
|$4.95
Cool Basil
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive
|Spaghetti Sweet Basil
|$12.95
Stir-fried spaghetti with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our roasted chili sauce
|Spaghetti Kee Mao
|$12.95
Stir-fried spaghetti with egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our spicy basil sauce
|SD Spaghetti Noodle (Plain)
|$3.00