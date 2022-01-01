Chicken sandwiches in Colleyville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snuffers

4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
Chef Point Colleyville

5220 TX-121, Colleyville

TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sautéed, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cajun mayo.
