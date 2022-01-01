Chicken sandwiches in Colleyville
Colleyville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Snuffers
4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion