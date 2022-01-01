Congers restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Congers restaurants

Peppermill South image

PIZZA • GRILL

Peppermill South

31 Lake Rd, Congers

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Full Order Jumbo Wings$11.99
Our Most Popular Item on the Menu! Our Crispy Jumbo Wings, Perfect For Game Day or Any Day Ending in Y...
Margherita Pizza$14.99
A touch of Neapoliltan that always hits the spot! fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, and just the right amount of Parmesan makes for a great pie.
Full Order Boneless Wings$10.99
The Name Says it All.. All of the Meat but None of the Trouble. Your Choice of Wings Sauces..
More about Peppermill South
Restaurant X image

 

Restaurant X

117 N route 303, Congers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Amaretto Coffee$10.00
More about Restaurant X
Rockland Lake Championship Golf Course image

 

Rockland Lake Championship Golf Course

300 Route 9W, Congers

No reviews yet
More about Rockland Lake Championship Golf Course
