Brisket in Conroe
Conroe restaurants that serve brisket
More about Katz's
Katz's
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah
|Texas Brisket & Turkey Hero #31
|$15.99
1/2 lb of hot sliced brisket and turkey breast, melted jalapeno cheese, and a side of BBQ sauce. Served on a challah bun
|Texas Brisket Benedict
|$15.99
Smoked beef brisket on an English muffin topped with poached eggs and red pepper hollandaise. Served with home fries or fruit cup ($1.50)
More about Dragon Bowl C - 118 Simonton Street
Dragon Bowl C - 118 Simonton Street
118 Simonton Street, Conroe
|BRISKET EGG ROLL
|$4.00