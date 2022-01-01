Nachos in Coralville
Coralville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Estela's Fresh Mex
1810 N Coral Street, Coralville
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos
|$19.95
Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Grilled Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon, Creamy Ranch & Veggies - Sent with Salsas & Party Queso to Smother At Home!
|Fiesta Nachos
|$14.95
Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Meat or Veggie of Choice - Sent with Salsa & Party Queso to Smother At Home!
|Steak Nachos
|$11.00
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
More about ReUnion Brewery
ReUnion Brewery
516 E 2nd St, Coralville
|Carnitas Nachos
|$16.00
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$16.00