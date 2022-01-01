Go
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

Cornish Pasty Co Scottsdale is located in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Situated in the neighborhood with an incredible spacious patio where you can relax and enjoy a beverage (or two!). We offer fresh scratch made pasties, salads and soups, as well as a full bar with local and craft beers. Come in and see us or order to enjoy at home!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

3800 N Goldwater Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)

Popular Items

Guinness Stew$15.00
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.
Cajun Chicken$14.00
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)$12.00
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
Mexican$14.00
Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$6.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
The Pilgrim$14.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
The Royale with Cheese$14.00
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.
Cottage Pie$14.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3800 N Goldwater Blvd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

