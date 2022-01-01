Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cottonwood

Go
Cottonwood restaurants
Toast

Cottonwood restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

R&R Pizza

636 South Main Street, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Taco Pizza$19.99
Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16in Xtra Large Taco Pizza$19.99
Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
8" Taco Pizza$7.99
The R & R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Taco Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Left Half, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...
More about R&R Pizza
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

COLT 804 Grill

804 N Main St, Cottonwood

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi-Mahi Tacos (2)$12.95
served steamed (*GF) or crispy, with mango, cabbage, chipotle tartar sauce
Beef Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF
Kids Taco$4.00
Single taco plain with cheddar cheese. Choose beef brisket or smoked chicken
More about COLT 804 Grill
Item pic

 

Colt BBQ & Spirits

2970 N. Park Ave., Prescott Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF
Kids Taco$4.00
Single taco plain with cheddar cheese. Choose beef brisket or smoked chicken
Mahi-Mahi Tacos (2)$12.95
served steamed (*GF) or crispy, with mango, cabbage, chipotle tartar sauce
More about Colt BBQ & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Cottonwood

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Wraps

Brisket

Garden Salad

Baby Back Ribs

Veggie Burgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Cottonwood to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston