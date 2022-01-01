Tacos in Cottonwood
R&R Pizza
636 South Main Street, Cottonwood
|16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Taco Pizza
|$19.99
Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
|16in Xtra Large Taco Pizza
|$19.99
Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
|8" Taco Pizza
|$7.99
The R & R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Taco Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Left Half, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
COLT 804 Grill
804 N Main St, Cottonwood
|Mahi-Mahi Tacos (2)
|$12.95
served steamed (*GF) or crispy, with mango, cabbage, chipotle tartar sauce
|Beef Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF
|Kids Taco
|$4.00
Single taco plain with cheddar cheese. Choose beef brisket or smoked chicken
Colt BBQ & Spirits
2970 N. Park Ave., Prescott Valley
