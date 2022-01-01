Chili in Cranberry Twp
Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve chili
Aladdin's Eatery
20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe
20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township
|Chili (Small), Thai Green
|$4.49
Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry
1686 Route 228, Cranberry
|L- chili pepper chicken
|$15.00
sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper
|chili albacore sashimi
|$18.00
seared albacore tuna, cilantro, ginger, scallion, chili ponzu sauce
|chili pepper chicken
|$22.00
sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper
The Smiling Moose - Cranberry
8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township
|Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Sweet Chili Cream cheese, dressed red cabbage, Applewood Smoked bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sliders
|$12.00
Sweet chili cream cheese, dressed red cabbage and bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.