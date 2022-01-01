Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Cranberry Twp

Go
Cranberry Twp restaurants
Toast

Cranberry Twp restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Rajbhog Indian Cafe - New image

 

Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe

20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili (Small), Thai Green$4.49
More about Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry

1686 Route 228, Cranberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
L- chili pepper chicken$15.00
sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper
chili albacore sashimi$18.00
seared albacore tuna, cilantro, ginger, scallion, chili ponzu sauce
chili pepper chicken$22.00
sautéed dark meat, red & green pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, chili pepper
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry
Item pic

 

The Smiling Moose - Cranberry

8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken$12.00
Sweet Chili Cream cheese, dressed red cabbage, Applewood Smoked bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Sweet Chili Chicken Sliders$12.00
Sweet chili cream cheese, dressed red cabbage and bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.
More about The Smiling Moose - Cranberry

Browse other tasty dishes in Cranberry Twp

Waffles

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Tandoori

Chicken Soup

Paratha

Cookies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Cranberry Twp to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston