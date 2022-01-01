Go
Toast

Crawfish Cafe - San Antonio

Come in and enjoy!

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo$6.99
Crawfish$8.99
Boiled Potatoes$1.50
Shrimp$14.99
Crawfish Eggrolls$7.99
Boiled Corn$0.99
Boiled Sausages$7.99
Cajun Fried Rice$10.99
Boiled Egg$0.99
Black Mussels$8.99
See full menu

Location

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smashin Crab - Commissary rebuilding

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tommy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

Fresh, Delicious and made when you order. Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston