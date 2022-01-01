Carrot cake in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve carrot cake
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
PIZZA • PASTA
Hailey's Italian Restaurant
10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress
|Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese
|$5.99