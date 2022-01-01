East Dallas bars & lounges you'll love

Loro Dallas image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Crispy Potatoes$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
More about Loro Dallas
Toller Patio Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Toller Patio Bar

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$6.00
10 Shrimp$14.00
Crispy Tender Sandwich$12.00
More about Toller Patio Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The Rabbit Hole

3826 ross ave, dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Puppy Snacks$1.00
Loaded Tots$8.00
Margherita Pizza$14.00
More about The Rabbit Hole
