Burritos in Davidson

Mestizo
121 N Main St, Davidson
|Burrito Mestizo
|$11.00
|Burrito Seafood
|$12.00
|Cowboy Burrito
|$12.00
Carrburritos In Davidson
445 S Main St, Ste 210, Davidson
|Kids Burrito
|$4.95
8 inch flour tortilla wrapped with mexican rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese and your choice of filling.
Served with chips
|Regular Burrito
|$7.95
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with black beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
|Plain Burrito
|$6.95
A 12 inch flour tortilla wrapped with mexican rice, black beans and shredded monterey jack cheese. (NO FILLING/PROTEIN)
Please specify if you would rather substitute pinto beans and omit any items listed.