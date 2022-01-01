Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Davidson

Davidson restaurants
Davidson restaurants that serve burritos

Mestizo image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mestizo

121 N Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.2 (612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Mestizo$11.00
Burrito Seafood$12.00
Cowboy Burrito$12.00
More about Mestizo
Carrburritos In Davidson image

 

Carrburritos In Davidson

445 S Main St, Ste 210, Davidson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Burrito$4.95
8 inch flour tortilla wrapped with mexican rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese and your choice of filling.
Served with chips
Regular Burrito$7.95
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with black beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
Plain Burrito$6.95
A 12 inch flour tortilla wrapped with mexican rice, black beans and shredded monterey jack cheese. (NO FILLING/PROTEIN)
Please specify if you would rather substitute pinto beans and omit any items listed.
More about Carrburritos In Davidson

