ROAST @ Dawson Taylor

Milk chocolate and caramel with hints of orange - medium body and syrupy mouthfeel

Region: Bella Vista, Chiapas, Mexico

Growing Altitude: 1700 masl

Mexico Chiapas Bella Vista Mayan Harvest is sourced from 38 family-owned farms located within the municipality of Bella Vista in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Rosalba Cifuentes Tovia, who was raised in the Bella Vista coffee community, has dedicated herself to helping producers with small plots of land (averaging 5 acres) earn a better price for their coffee. Rosalba ensures traceability for her community coffee by personally exporting the coffee directly to the Bay Area. Rosalba also concerns herself with the small details like being sure to pull samples without piercing the producers bags, which has eliminated the cost for replacing damaged bags. These efforts allow producers to earn higher prices and reinvest in better agricultural practices and improve the livelihoods for their families.

