Go
Toast

Dear John's

Order from our a la carte dinner menu for pickup.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

11208 Culver Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (589 reviews)

Popular Items

Creamed Spinach$11.00
Creamed Spinach
Chicken Parmesan$32.00
Chicken Parmesan
Garlic Bread$8.00
8 oz Filet of Beef$65.00
8 oz Filet of Beef
Sauteed Mushrooms$11.00
Sauteed Mushrooms, Herb Butter
Steak Fries$11.00
Steak Fries
Broccolini$11.00
Broccolini, Chili, Lemon, Breadcrumbs
18 oz Ribeye$68.00
18 oz Ribeye
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two$28.00
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two
Mashed Potatoes$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11208 Culver Blvd

Culver City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blow Hookah Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harajuku Taproom

No reviews yet

Come on in and join us at LA's 1st Japanese Craft Beer Izakaya. We've got a wide selection of Japanese Craft Beers and Sake; all ready to pair with our menu of Japanese small-plate dishes. Menu items include a variety of yakitori skewers, gyoza dumplings, sushi, rice bowls and more!

Real Coconut Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thanks for ordering. Our Conscious Kitchen creates plant focused healthy all day foods. We are gluten, grain and dairy free as well as not having soy, cashew or refined sugar.

American Legion Post #46

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston